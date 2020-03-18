Coronavirus | Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato performed live together during the quarantine

With the quarantine, the coronavirus, the singer Miley Cyrus presents their new program called “Bright-Minded” on Instagram, TV on Monday, the 16. March 2020.

According to the said Cyrusthe program focuses on “how to stay with love in dark times”, what’s for this Tuesday, in its second episode, the actress presented her excompañera Disney, Demi Lovato.

With thousands of people siguiéndolas live Lovato talked about the darkness, which he during the filming of his song “Confident” in 2015.

“If I had my song, ‘Confident’, my message is that I have so much confidence but in reality, it was not a lot of exercise and eat a diet so strict that she was safe. Was not,” he admitted. “And now I feel that I had more confidence in this time. And the worst could be, what it was, but now I have more confidence. And this is better for me,” said Lovato.

Also, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato sinceraron in front of their fans on the suppression of the dismorfia body.

“It is very important not to be drunk, in a negative self-talk“said Lovato about to be trapped in your house with a mirror. “These are different times and very frightening… it is good, friendly with yourself,” he said.

In another moment, Lovato referred to his eating disorder. “Everything, my reason to clarify all that I have, is to help others,” he said.

While Cyrus revealed that she suffered for a long timeif the comparison is with a Turkey, because there was so pale and thin. “I am so sad that you left because of that, I wish I had been there for you,” he said Lovato Cyrus.

The name of the program “Bringht minds” is an acronym for each sub-topic that Miley Cyrus is planning for their episodes live,, take place from Monday to Friday, 11:30.m.