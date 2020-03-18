Coronavirus Self Quarantine: Keep These 12 Things In Mind During Covid-19

Coronavirus Self Quarantine: So far, around 8 thousand people have died worldwide due to coronavirus. At the same time, about two lakh people are infected by it. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared it an epidemic. Since then, the risk of infection of corona has increased continuously all over the world.

The increased infection of the coronavirus can now be reduced only and only through isolation because the chances of getting another person are also increased by coming in contact with the victim. In this case, isolation is the best way to avoid the coronavirus. In this regard, doctors say that not all patients will need special care, but all have to do precautionary isolation. Isolation is a process by which the increased infection of the coronavirus can be reduced.

People who have recently visited some of the corona-affected areas do not necessarily experience cold-cough or flu-like symptoms. But they can definitely be carriers of this virus. In such a situation they need to be careful and keep themselves isolated for at least two weeks.

During isolation, one should neither touch nor let anyone touch it. Isolation also means that you do not go outside the house, keep a distance from school, college, malls, party functions. According to the latest information released by the Department of Health about this, one needs to keep himself isolated for 14 days as the effect of corona is seen after 5 days. During this time it is better to stay at home.

During isolation, a person or the entire family has to stay at home and any contact with the people outside should be avoided. Quarantine isolation also includes not going to the office, school, college, mall, event or any other gathering. A 14-day isolation is recommended by the Health Expert, as COVID-19 symptoms appear after at least 5 days.

The government has also ordered a complete shutdown of all public places across the country. At the same time, people have also been issued guidelines, under which people keep themselves in isolation to avoid the coronavirus. Let’s know how to keep ourselves in isolation.

1. If you notice symptoms of coronavirus infection, seek medical advice immediately.

2. Take special care of your health. Make sure to measure body temperature twice a day with the help of a thermometer. Seek doctor’s advice if you have a fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue, and difficulty in breathing.

3. Do not leave your room when you are at home.

4. If you stay at home with your family, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from everyone. Try to stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom. Also, do not call any outside person at home.

5. If you feel that you need medical advice, then immediately tell your doctor about the recent visits. Wear masks whenever you go among people or go to the hospital.

6. Always carry tissue paper and hand sanitizer with you, containing 60 percent alcohol. Whenever you use tissue paper, do not use it again, rather put it in the dustbin.

7. Push your hands every hour. At the same time, if you touch things like counters, tabletop, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, then wash your hands to prevent the virus from spreading.

8. Do not squeeze or cough as you mouth. Always cover your mouth or nose with a tissue or elbow of your hand. After this, always wash your hands with soap and water or use a sanitizer.

9. When you are in isolation, it is important not to share things like glass, towel, food utensils, bedsheets, etc. with the rest of the household.

10. Stay in a room with good air circulation. Use an air conditioner or open the windows.

11. If you feel worse during isolation, immediately consult your doctor and tell them about your symptoms.

12. Wear well-washed clothes and arrange the right amount of food for isolation. Be sure to add those things to your meal that do not take much time to prepare.