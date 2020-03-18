DARFUR: SEMELHANA IN THE WORLD, ANGELINA JOLIE VIRALIZA NA WEB

A meter and seventy tall, blue-green eyes, the mouth fleshy, upturned nose, and arched eyebrows. These physical characteristics describe the essential features of Angelina Jolie, but you also have to enjoy the right to the attributes of the here Greyce country. It is no coincidence that the Brazilian is a huge success in social networks and events for children, such as the DoppelgangeR of the actress in hollywood, known for his performances in the films Tomb Raider and Evil.

“My mother and my friends, I’m always compared to Angelina, but that was the last year that the similarity pointed out, if you are escureci my hair is naturally blonde,” he recalled Greyce, the 32-year-old in a recent interview with the metropolis.

If you are after the result of the new sections on social networking, she saw the following picture. “In addition to the care with a virtual, I started to get compliments on the street. People have come to discuss to me, to highlight the similarity,” she said.

It wasn’t long before a young man who works as a make-up artist at the salon of the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, Brazil, will receive proposals for the professional, a version of a Brazilian way of the show. “Well, I think 10, social events, and business-to-month. Also, in the early interview, and I the practice of photography can be based on the work of the artist. I have my own imagination of the future, halloween favorite with the fans,” he said.

As the diamond is the make-up marks of the tricks. “I stress to the jaw, and the contour of the mouth with make-up, especially for the inclusion in the form of a children’s story. They also perform a cosmetic procedure on her lips to increase the volume,” he says.

According to her, it’s like the diva of the big screen is not limited to the physical form. “Like Angelina, I want my influence for good, embracing a number of humanitarian causes, and for the protection of animals,” he says.

For the future, from here you want to, as well as the “soul” in the world of work. “The paper that I admire about her, is that of Lisa Rowe in girl, Interrupted, a film that earned the academy award for Best supporting actress. I would love to act as well, but in the music. Who knows, one day…”.

The question about the possibility of a meeting with a muse of inspiration, Greyce, that the answer with the speed. “If I can find it? Wow, I think I infartaria. Falling hard to the floor. You admire so much, and I’m flattered every time that I compared to it. I saw an example of a woman and a professional,” he said.