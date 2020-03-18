Elena Sánchez, Kim Kardashian, Mexican and their stunning hips in a bikini yellow

Jimena Sánchez away from the road for a while, in order to protect against the coronavirus, but not desatenderá your followers on Instagram.

The famous conductor, sport, also known as the ” Kim Kardashian of Mexicangave his massive hips in a bikini.

With a bikini, yellow on the beach, the host of Fox Sports said it is ready for the quarantine.

“Well, since everything that happens, I’m going for a couple of days at home, more than for me, for the protection of other persons.

I would like to continue to use the air-especially since the training is so important, in these moments, but there are that care for each other and to the employees of the company I work for (Fox Sports).

Fortunately, we can be connected through the social networks, so that here we see ourselves, and we are in communication.

Beware of a lot of please and don’t forget, that we United in prayer.

I’m going to come back, we will be back for more!!”

