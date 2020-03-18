Explain Katy Perry of plagiarism, innocent

Los Angeles.- The court of appeals in Los Angeles overturned found on Wednesday in a judgment on top of that Katy Perry should pay a total of 2.78 million us to plagiarize dollars a rap song Christian to be successful in your theme “Dark Horse“.

The judge, who is investigating the case after the team of Perry apelara the decision, he said in the new ruling that the song was not plagiarized, allegedly, “Joyful Noise” by Marcus Gray, but it was sufficiently distinctive to be protected by copyright.

“It is undisputed in this case, just the test that is more favorable to the plaintiff, the insured, the characteristic elements of ‘Joyful Noise’ is a combination of unique or rare,” the new circuit.

The lawyers for the plaintiff said, challenge the new decision, against which it is still legal remedy may be appealed, as the view that the judge had earlier right, and do your best to back his judgment.

Last august, the court above Perry put a monetary penalty in the amount of 2.78 million dollar plagiarism.

At this time, the artists have to pay 550 thousand dollars out of your pocket should, while the rest would be paid for his record company, Capitol Records, and other contributors.

The total amount of money should be remunerated, singer Marcus Gray, who under the alias Flame, he specialized in the rap of Christianity and denounced in 2014, Perry, as you and your creative team for the allegedly plagiarized their song “Joyful Noise”.

This theme, on the cd Our World: Redeemed Flame, has a rhythm and a base very similar to, the success of Perry, “Dark Horse“both the American rapper and decided to take the pop star to court.

The artist claims in their complaint, as a plagiarism, had received the law, profits for the topic ” Perry, which is estimated at about 40 million dollars, but the defense is the star claimed, would have you subtract from this number the cost of production, absorption and utilization, among others.

“Dark Horse“disc, “Prism”, is one of the biggest successes of the career of Perry and her video clip, inspired by ancient Egypt, has 2 thousand 600 million hits on YouTube.

It also was one of the highlights of the show from Perry in the middle of the 2015 Super Bowl.