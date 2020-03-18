Geisy Arruda, he shares video, differential quarantine

Geisy Arruda, for his followers, is simply insane, with a video of a differentiated written on his Twitter account on the evening of the last Tuesday (17. May).

In the video, she came, and lying on a bed, they show her little dog, a “cushion” during the quarantine, the outbreak of the coronavirus. “My pillow is blocked…”, she joked in the tweet.

The muse, however, only rental ended up to much at the end of the video, and he made to deceive his followers. Check it out:

On my pillow in the quarantine… can️🐶 pic.twitter.com/AsaV1g3rT4 — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) 18. March 2020

MOST OF THE GEISY ARRUDA”: Geisy Arruda, shows good form in the video, developers, and internet users are crazy In a Paradise-like setting, Geisy Arruda poses look different, and the web is crazy

Check out what is happening in the world of the famous

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SjLCFZ5bJ4(/embed)