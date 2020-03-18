Geisy Arruda is blocked, the person that you love: “For the soul.”

Geisy Arrudamuse, who has recently, in handcuffs, from the bottom of the card, he complained in his social networks in the night on Wednesday (14. May) and the fact that it was blocked by a person she loves very much.
“I sent a message to those I love, alone I’m trapped in the soul.”You wrote. Rue, did not reveal the name of the person who holds your heart strong.
Recommended Content:
Geisy Arruda holds the butt with Thong bikini
Geisy, you will always be the clicks of the hottest in web parts, you will make the best success with your book, which is entitled, The perception of a revenge, the hot together 10 short stories brings, erotic. The star took the time to promote last Monday (the 13th), his work of art. “Have you been cheated on (to)?? It’s terrible, right? However, it is not actually… My book of short stories, A “pleasure of revenge” you will learn that even in a horn you have there, on the side of “GOOD”. If it is the same as a girl is bad. Down in the pleasureYou wrote.
Geisy, you will always be the clicks of the hottest in web parts, you will make the best success with your book, which is entitled, The perception of a revenge, the hot together 10 short stories brings, erotic. The star took the time to promote last Monday (the 13th), his work of art.
“Have you been cheated on (to)?? It’s terrible, right? However, it is not actually… My book of short stories, A “pleasure of revenge” you will learn that even in a horn you have there, on the side of “GOOD”. If it is the same as a girl is bad. Down in the pleasureYou wrote.