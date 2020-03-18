here’s how Scarlett Johansson managed to make a story

Despite his continued success, he was in the 2019/2020 Scarlett Johansson, the story made really.

The actress received her first nomination at the academy awards this year, and always both at the same time. She is in the competition for the Best actress for the story of a marriage, of the series; and Best supporting actress for the Also with the real world.

The story of a wedding, directed by Noah Baumbach, it tells the story of a divorce, a troubled Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole (Scarlett Johansson).

Well, rabbit is the story of a small, Well-Betzler (novel, Griffin, Davis), a boy in the Nazi period, when he discovers that his mother, the Baby (Scarlett Johansson), he is hiding a young Jewish woman in the attic of the house.

The two displays at the same time, Scarlett Johansson’s win on the 12th, the actress in the history of the Oscars. The youngest case was that of Cate Blanchett, which was nominated in 2007 for ” Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and I’m Not There.

In spite of the two statements, it is unlikely to win the actress for Black widow in the series.

In the category of actress Renee Zellwegger comes out as the favorite for the job. In the category of Best supporting actress, for Laura Dern, the story of a marriage, it seems to be the main candidates for the award.

In spite of this, even without the Oscar, and the year of Scarlett Johansson is full of promise. On the 30th of April, is making his debut in Brazil, the movie, the Black widow, it serves as a farewell for her within the MCU.

The Oscar ceremony in the year 2020 to happen on the 9. February. Also, the rabbit will be on display in the cinemas, as well as the story of a marriage, which is available in theaters and on Netflix