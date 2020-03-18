J-Hope BTS is “a fan” of the song “BRAVE” by Jennifer Lopez

J-Hope BTS has shared with fans his love for the song BRAVE from Jennifer Lopez.

J-Hope BTS has shared a picture from their list of songs that I heard recently. He stressed that the song BRAVE the well-known American artist Jennifer Lopez.

See image:

The reactions of the fans observed then:

HOBI, I recommend that YOU Q SEE THE ROSe bowl with shakira I’ve heard this song … oh well listen JLo I can’t😘😄😄believe 🤗 OK … you’re going to kill me! Jenny? Yes! I have more than half of his collection! Is return with “love costs nothing”! “I’m Real” and “Get Right” these are my songs for the summer. “Man! Now I need to go to play! I like the songs of Jennifer Lopez, and even you, oh great! 🇺🇦💜 I miss you very much Hobi and BTS!! please cuidense!! I muchoooo 💜💜💜💜 hobi 🌞💜 beautiful, you have to come to Latin America..to see what dancing… rich BBY❤love it. The wuenos taste did xd brother, why the face? hoseok, you’re very pretty 😊😊 you hear Jennifer Lopez, gustaríame would like to escucharrte sing a song of her in the video wooow Jenifer Lopez …. Hobi 💜💜💜🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 the song of bollywood like? Clearly, I feel that I have heard all of the songs of j Lo but I think it was wrong! thanks to hobii me this song! “it’s great!! fans. I’m surprised that Hoseok would have expected Jennifer Lopez, like I’ve never of him

What did you similar that J-Hope BTS like the song BRAVE of Jennifer Lopez? Leave your comment on our page on Facebook or our Twitter account. Also, share the message on your social networks!

Maybe you interested: Rosé from black, pink, shows its beauty elves for “W Korea”

Source: (1)