Jennifer Lopez infarta networks with a charming leopard-bikini

Jennifer Lopez to has unleashed madness in social networks, because the Diva in the Bronx, new account, climbed to a temperature in social networks, show off your beautiful figure, as they have a sassy look, wore in the social networks.

It is worth noting that the singer Jennifer Lopez, has become very concerned about his next participation in the half-time break of the Super Bowl, because the famous ” will be in the sports event, where you play, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, is the game in the Hard Rock stage in Miami.

You may be interested: Jennifer Lopez as he is for the Super Bowl

The singer Jennifer Lopez lights on the stage of the half-time break of the Super Bowl, the interpreter accompanies the the Colombian Shakira, as both are in the famous unite their voices to the swing millions of fans.

It seems that Jennifer Lopez has taken to his expected participation in the Super Bowl and therefore the interpreter of the “money” has, excited to share their fans, the to burning photos.

In a recent snapshot, shared Jennifer Lopez on Instagram, you can see what looks sexy, with a outfit, the super-flirty animal print, of the sensual bikini has two parts, paralyzed in social networks.

Jennifer Lopez meets her fans with a outfit, very daring

Jennifer Lopez wore a piece of clothing with leopard and combine perfectly with high heels and point; the image on the left more in love, and his millions of fans who admire the beauty of the singer.

The sensual photography that showed Jennifer Lopez he received many comments of Internet users don’t hesitate a moment, in a flat, the curves of the famous, now 50 years old, has a great body, spectacular.

Follow us on Instagram and get the news trend of the week.