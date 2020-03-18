Jennifer Lopez is presumed to be crop top from impact in the session

Jennifer Lopez leads the advertising campaigns of luxury brand Guessand in a recent photo shoot in white and black, a businesswoman and entrepreneur, his talents were as a model.

The singer posed in front of the cameras dressed, crop topstyle bustier black with mesh and transparent spaghetti straps, which helped, frame your abs made of steel with a couple of worn-out jeans high-waisted.

Photo: The Grosby Group

The look has a thick black buckle combined with a belt with white dots, a conspicuous chain and circles of metal.

JLo put, kept the glasses, solar designer, discreet earrings and a few rings.

They used make-up, helped him a dull look on his face: lipstick nudedetails suntanned over his sharp cheekbones, eyelids, smoked and brick stones eyelashes touch.

For his part, his hair, took out his own role to go hairstyle from the side, with the bulky and rioting waves.

The Diva from the Bronx the session in what seems to be the shore of a beach, and charged into a wooden door.

Among his numerous professional commitments, Jennifer Lopez the obligation exbeisbolista Yankees celebrates the first year New York, Alex Rodriguez.

In a publication reposteada by the celebrityRodriguez , shared them on Instagram a collection of images of the special moment, as he stooped down at the beach in the Bahamas in front of the singer and their life together as a bride and groom in the last few months.

Between them, images from your holiday, engagement party, red carpets, family moments and social events, which came as a couple in love.

“I had a dream… (in my voice of Billie Eilish) … except it was real. Every day is an exciting and beautiful adventure. The best is yet to come and a dream is, and always will be. I love you,” wrote the player.

“A year ago, on a beach in the Bahamas. I was nervous, more than nervous that my whole career as a player, I got on my knees and I have a question… you said Yes,” he continued.

“Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You’re my best friend, my inspiration, a mother is incredible and a role model for all. Macha, I’m really lucky with you. Thank you for improving my life. I can’t wait to do more, I remember you. I love you”.

The wedding of the couple is one of the most anticipated of the year, but the actress has said that you do not wear a hurry.

