Jennifer Lopez shines at any age

on Wednesday, the 18. March 2020 – 12:00 PM.m.

The more years, looks better

The new York Jennifer Lopez, every time, when she is a year old, you feel better. This being a reference to his physical. We only need to look at your Instagram to see that for the years to come, and has 50.

‘I don’t see 50 anywhere’, ‘Is better than many 20′, ‘50 never look better’, ‘I Really don’t think you pass to you the year’ or ‘you Have 25 in reality,” were some of the opinion that in the comments to your fans, as he was at this age.

Lopez has some tricks to see, attractive.

Follows a routine very comprehensive training includes various techniques, from the belly, plate, and up to box!

Makes for a lot of sun, United States-blockers every day and avoid exposure to sunlight for long periods of time. You do not smoke, do not swallow, liqueur or coffee.

A normal meal for you in the rule included salmon and salad with a variety of vegetables such as broccoli, peppers and zucchini.

If there is something that features Jennifer on the stage, the dances and what he is doing miracles. No doubt about it: dancing is an exercise, to do of the it and also it in your concerts, you can test a lot of his choreographies.

‘The Diva of the Bronx’, as is known, the artist hides in each age, in the course of time, many more people still with your mouth open to see, the energy, the partner of Alex Rodriguez, the pride, you need to have, and it’s also and accompanies it to all the pages.