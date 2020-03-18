New York, USA.- Jennifer Lopezspoke about the current situation of the coronavirus (covid–19) and he stays in your house. In a interview phone Ellethe singer replied, while he exercise.

We are all trapped in the house at this moment. We need to find ways to focus and find the work from home, but also things that keep the spirits high,” said the artist.

JLo he commented that, while everyone is at home with a healthy diet, it should be no problem, also noticed how the work during the quarantine,.

For me, working from home, is to train you to read scripts, development of new projects and learning new dance routines. Because now you can take the time to prepare,” said Lopez.

Finally, it pointed out, that soon everything is back to normal and it is a good time to work or improve sitting at home.

Even my kids at home and have 12 years of a virtual school have to work Now, and we are all together at home, and I’m very happy. For me there is no greater luxury that real-time with my children,” said Jennifer Lopez.