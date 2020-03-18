Katty Perry is quarantine by coronavirus

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- The American singer Katy Perry has been to quarantine then, it is confirmed that two members of your team to respond positively to tests carried out Covid-19.

Local media claim that Katy remained locked in a room for the hotel more than 48 hours, in order to protect you, especially your baby has a possible infection of the coronavirus.

The singer was very criticized for his followers, as they claim, the fact that this in a charity show in Australia, regardless of the fact that it is one of the strongest of coronavirus.

Katty Perry made an invitation to all his followers, to stay at home through a history of Instagram and you avoid the Covid-distribute 19, to more people.

Katty Perry is expecting a child with actor Orlando Blom

A few days ago, Katy Perry has revealed that she is pregnant on the premiere of her new video, “Never Worn White”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyKgYMQ-AlQ(/embed)

This is the first son, the interpreter “California Girls” with her fiance, the actor Orlando Bloom, who is the father is for a child of 9 years, Flynn, product, his marriage with Miranda Kerr.

(With information of 24 hours)