Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have already set a date for their wedding

Since the obligation with Orlando Bloom last Valentine’s day, Katy Perry organized no qualms about sharing the details of the ordered the actor to ask the big question during sobrevolaban The angel in the helicopter, but she has preferred to remain silent about the details of your upcoming wedding.

What reveal you have accessed to, is that it is not an event to “pretentious”according to your personality, and you are meeting with a lot of rest all the preparations. However, it seems that the pop star and her fiance have already set the date: in the next autumn.

The details of your big day that is created for more excitement, without a doubt, the list of participants is well-known that you do not miss a special moment to your life together. The big question is whether Katy encourage them to invite Taylor Swift now that the two reconciled and were officially with the phenomenon, which first occurred in the video clip ‘You Need To Calm Down’ of his old rivals.

Bang Showbiz @CARASmexico

You may be interested in: Taylor Swift told the story of how she reconciled with Katy Perry

So the preparations for the wedding of Katy Perry go

How did the love between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom?