Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who call for American Idol to encourage your wedding | video | values | ideas

Katy Perry, one of the pop stars, the showed currently the most popular, that she has seen the possibility of, their colleagues ‘American Idol‘this is a show for your wedding. This was in an interview for the program Entertainment Tonight.

As is known, the singers are part of the jury of ‘American Idol’ in addition to Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. He said, the idea that you are present in your marriage with actor Orlando Bloom, who is full of enthusiasm.

The singer revelation made in the interview with your colleagues. (Source: Entertainment Tonight)

If Lauren Zimajournalist Entertainment Tonightnot asked you to do this , Katy Perry hesitated, sincerarse. “Of course, I’ve been thinking. I would like to, hopefully. The problem will be the budget, especially Lionel Richie. His mere presence would do anything to spend,” said the interpreter, “Fireworks”.

The artist, slipped also the possibility that the drivers of ‘American Idol’, Ryan Seacrestwho oficiara of the wedding. In this point, however, your reply took a course less optimistic. “And if about us, the house Ryan… Nothing, I think, that’s impossible,” he concluded.

It should be remembered that Katy Perry is engaged to be married with Orlando Bloom, but the pair is their first child expected. He did only a week ago, when during a live broadcast on Instagram, the singer has to show their belly all his followers.

For his part, the British actor her excitement before the novelty has not hidden. Therefore, recently, she shared on Instagram a photo of your partner, in addition to a romantic message. Detail is not a surprise to many, as he will share in the rule, many photos from their private life in social networks.