Katy Perry pregnant; she herself confirmed the rumors

The singer, the message was to his fans in a live on Instagram.

This Wednesday, the singer Katy Perry surprised at the announcement of their new single “Never Worn White”, their fifth material, label, but what most amazed by the news that he’s waiting for his followers in a live account Instagram: on your first baby was.

Related Article entertainmentKaty Perry and other well-known say about the reality, their “boobs”

Early on, suspicion began as the video for their new song, the singer glows radiantly dressed in white, and touch the belly; in another scene, we see the artist, the cover of flowers, and wear their thick, crazy all his followers.

Using his official Instagram that Katy on your Katyfans your live broadcast this Wednesday, July 4. March, and it was there, gave you the message: you have two babies, their drive, and their first child.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyKgYMQ-AlQ(/embed)“It is the biggest secret that I have a lot of time,” said Katty Perry, the already public status.

Recently, in the photos I on social networks, saw only her face, or always covered her belly with the hands.

We began to speculate about the state of Perry after her appearance at the premiere of American Idol in Los Angeles on February 12, there’s a pink dress wore shiny as her condition showed.

This is the first son of the pop star and the second by Orlando Bloom, who shares his son Flynn, 9 years old, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

It should be noted that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began, to be held in 2016, but their romance secret for a long time. By 2018, decided to confirm many of the rumors and actions in the relationship.

Recall that during the 2019 Katy Perry three previously unreleased tracks: “Never Really Over, Small Talk, and Harley’s in Hawaii published.

You may be interested in:

12 pictures of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who show that perfect love is real

Fame, controversy and hypocrisy: 32 photos for the development of Katy Perry