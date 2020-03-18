Katy Perry wins legal battle from Dark Horse | Instagram

Katy Perry won the court canció “Dark Horse” when she was still a U.S. judge in Los Angeles of the great victory over the pretty singer.

This all happened on Tuesday, by the decision of the jury, was that the superstar of the pop and its employees is to be secured success in 2013 a song of Christian 2009.

The judge federal district Christina A. Snyder said in his decision that the section in dispute of the rap song, “Joyful Noise” rappers Marcus Gray, was not what sufficiently distinctive to be protected by the copyright, as the jury found.

“It is undisputed in this case, even just the evidence in the most favorable light for the plaintiff, that the characteristic elements of the ostinato for the eight notes in “Joyful Noise” is a combination of unique or rare,” wrote Snyder in his decision.

However, the plaintiffs plan to appeal, to change, to take account of the judgment again in your favor that Perry is a woman with many economic resourcess maybe you want to be the best.

“If the members of the jury a unanimous verdict gave-injury, I warned my clients, we just had the end of the round 11 game 15 rounds and the next round could be said in the court of appeals,” the lawyer for Gray, Michael A. Kahn.

in an e-mail to The Associated Pressreferring to the numerous resolutions before the judgment in favor of the customer.

“We believe that the jury was right, and we will do everything possible to back his judgment in appeal”.

The error occurs a week after the other Federal court in California victoria would be similar to Led Zeppelin, because it was not requested that a new judgment in the dispute is legal on your classic “Stairway to Heaven” 1971, and that the verdict of a jury in the band remain in the favor of The must.

