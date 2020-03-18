Kim Kardashian gives hot surprise Valentine’s day to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West you make a few more pairs of “Goals” in the world of the show, because it is more than 5 years, and relationship, which were their 4 children Saint Ages, North and Chicago.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could not stop, celebrate the day of lovers, the last 14. Februaryand they decided to go on a trip, make it to taste. The goal is a place with a beach, because the photos have in common kim Kardashian you look very sexy and enjoy the beach and the pool.

As always, Kim Kardashian took the opportunity to show, in the clothing burning and thereby gave its sculptural body on the edge of the pool. By your Instagram released a couple of images, we see the celebrities with a bikini is very small, it is the moreno of the body of the businesswoman lets us see.

“Escape surprise, Valentine’s day,” wrote Kim Kardashian as a photo on your Instagram.

The photography is achieved with a hot iron, businesswoman, model and socialite Kim Kardashian fast thousands of likes, and of course, comments from his fans, and they continued to identify with emojis “fire”, what looks sexy.

Kim Kardashian, who holds 40 years of 2020, made popular by its contribution to the world of fashion and make-up, and after being with the program Keeping Up With The Kardashianswhere has it allowed us to witness all the details of your daily life.

By the way, a few days ago, the premiere of the new season of “the E! True Hollywood Story,” which he as the first Chapter of the story Kim Kardashian, where the entrepreneur opened her heart, and confessed how hard it was to go down this path, a life full of fame and glamour, in the program, we were able to see her sisters and her husband Kanye West they confess deep secrets about the famous.

