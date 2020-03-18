Kim Kardashian had a serious message for the citizens of “young and healthy” in the middle of the pandemic

Kim Kardashian put on a serious face, their fans on the delicate situation after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world.

Star tv 39 years Kim Kardashianthere was an extensive publication to your account Twitter Tuesday 17. to speak in March about the dangers of the deadly virus.

In this sense, the artist is called: “Please, all of you, especially young and healthy people, to take seriously the Directive to stay home, if you take care of the health and safety of the mother, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and the community” because the people who are at an increased risk for infection seniors.

In addition, his followers said that they should not terminate, the quarantine was to go to him very urgently to work, new deliveries of food, see your doctor, or help a neighbor, a very old man.

On the other hand, Kim the internet, said that surfer do not ignore the severity of warnings the insulation and stop the spread of the virus.

Finally, the entrepreneur is all that is remembered “the virus does not distinguish against race, age, gender. This is true for all of us and what we are together” sending much love to all.

