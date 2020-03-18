Kylie and Beyonce to face with eye-catching dresses party

The feast for 50 years, Combs was spectacular, and you could not miss the celebrities such as Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris and Kylie Jennerbesides Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cardi Bamong many others.

It was a gala, a rule that had to meet the guests, dress code tax rapper: this long dress, while you frac. The location of the party, the luxury Villa was P. Diddy located in Holmby Hills and with the value of 40 million us dollars.

Each participant received an invitation engraved Naomi Campbell,, you said, more or less like this: “you Are invited to the celebration for the 50th birthday Diddy. They come with their shoes to dance and a good mood.”