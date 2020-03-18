Kylie Jenner proud of your Christmas decorations 2019

Recently, on Instagram, Kendall Jenner showed us the great decoration in the Christmas season of his villa in the year 2020. What struck the most was the entrance into the living room of the house of Beverly Hills from Kenny, in dóndela model of a giant tree with white lights and black spheres, and, in General, most of her jewelry had details very natural, like the pine, which is the framework for the fireplaces in the house this celebrity comes.

Like other famous, the not hesitate, to the use of social networks, in order to show that his fans your Christmas decoration? Kim Kardashianthose who have been put criticized by a minimalist style, little in common, especially with his strange trees, the white for Christmas in the colour and without balls.

I am actually so confused at Kim Kardashian’s Christmas trees or the feast of peoples and traditions, or whatever the fuck they are 🤯🤔 JUST STICK A TREE WITH LIGHTS AND IN UP AND BE DONE WITH IT. pic.twitter.com/JzMKtQX5cr — Alice May Dear (@According2Al) December 6, 2019

What the women of the Kardashian Christmas? Khloé Kardashian, whom he has a Christmas tree pinkvery similar to that Kylie put them in your office. However,in contrast to what many hoped, the mother of Stormi Webster chose a Christmas decoration is very traditional in your home.

Through a tour in his vlog, Youtube Kylie Jenner showed Christmas decoration in your house in Los Angeleshad at the time, with balloons, houses, pottery, sculptures of Santa Claus (the little Stormi loving), sailing, topics, calendar, countdown Christmas hugs.