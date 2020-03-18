Leaked to the gym, and the intro Comic Mauśniaka, one of the characters from Fortnite

Leakerzy the next mystery, see Fortnite.

Miauśniak reminds about themselves in Fortnite. A topic which was spoken of the good months, finally came into play. Now face, bearing a faint resemblance show reminiscent of the game-files, how it will look, its Fitness.

Miauśniak in Fortnite

In addition, we also saw Intro, then a short Animation of how to exercise character. At the end of the Epic also decided to make a joke by comes Mauśniaka from the Golden cells.

“alt=””/> “alt=””/>

It is not known if a new room is added. So far, shows that there is a lot of interesting elements, such as, for example, Łybana TV screen, or notes on the chalkboard.