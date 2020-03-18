Maria lion imitates Shakira dance

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
12


María León to do it again, its a matter of one of the dances, and at the same time all eyes on Instagram, and now imitated Shakira.

Maria lion imitates Shakira.

The interpreter, the main role in a video, that left more in love, the never your fans, because he has his best dance steps to the rhythms of “Hips don ‘ t Lie”.

The artist released a video, in the all.

The ex-singer of Playa Limbothere was a clip in which she dances with sports clothing and shows how it is that, after you work out, have fun.

The video-sharing on Instagram, which already has more than 422 thousand of reproductions, and many of the comments from your fans, you remember how much you love and admire.

Their fans did not take it, to think of him what they want.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here