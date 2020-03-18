Miley Cyrus announces new music

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- Miley Cyrus has impressed to change their fans with a different look. This time, an appearance similar to the of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, in times of “Achy Breaky Heart”.

The singer published a series of photos to her Instagram on Monday night, joking “New hair. For the new year. NEW MUSIC”.

On each photo, Cyrus biker boots, jeans high waist, and a white t-shirt with V-neck, with the sea breeze looks, while she shows off her jewelry thick and several tattoos. In addition, your hair will now be cut up to the shoulder, and much more chaotic.

As was to be expected, the fans, the new appearance of the star was praised by important members of the rock band, female The Runaways. But the biggest part of the excitement seems to be, on the promise of new music.

Cyrus recently finished the last ten years, with a video summary of the emotional, it seems that the singer is expecting a new era and brings some shock rocker serious with her.