Nia to know the ‘Beyoncé Spanish’, since the feet to the top of the new edition of the ‘talent’

The third edition of the new era Operation Triumph a success yet. Although the applicants have had to get the one or the other of censure by the teacher and members of the jury, the amount of the benefits becoming bigger and bigger and back the clothes, the tension and excitement is rising. In the fifth edition of the competition, Nia again the protagonists of the night. The young artist, who met a few weeks ago, after the famous cry of ‘it Estefaníaaa!’ of The island of temptation colase in the live-splurged talent from all four sides of the stage to the theme is Run the World (Girls), from Beyoncé.



VIEW GALLERY





Although the nati-star valon from Destiny’s Child to be incomparable, Nia baptized already ‘the Beyoncé of the Spanish’. And not less. Your 26 yearsthe artist has a whole career ahead of you, while behind your back already with a resume is important, because for more than three years, she is part of the cast of a musical, from The Gran Vía, the most important of the last years: The Lion King. The canaria, is also heard Choir official journal of the Philharmonic orchestra of Gran Canariashe The upper stage of Physical and Sporting activities and he travelled through many countries, such as cheerleaderbecause when you sing and dance at the same time appear on the stage, moves like a fish in the water.



VIEW GALLERY





Your masterful interpretation of the famous song by the singer of Texas made, the the audience vibrase both from the set, as well as from home, where he received numerous compliments on the social networks. Stephanie crossed the walkway, as it could not be otherwise, and as the darling of the audience – in the repetition of the gala, the traditional Manu Guix and Naomi gallery, in which the candidates within The Academy, the Director of the school assured overwhelming that his performance is the best and most comprehensive in the history of the talent was. “This is history OT. It is the best number in the history Operation Triumph. As a full number. This is not so. There are a lot of moments, the very top, such as ‘Lorenazo’, but the… is MTV, the Super Bowl“, clapped his gallery.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yo1ebfOvKU(/embed)

The impact of his action has not stopped since last Sunday. In fact, after the intervention of Noemi gallery, the own MTV joked about networks to start with from the competition, make you a superstar: “In Operation Triumph you have told us that we can’t be on Nia, but after such an action… what is the matter with you, we are stealing? #OTGala5″.

But Nia was, not only compared with Knowles, also with a Spanish artist, with more importance on the international stage: Rosalie. Although in the nature of the movement, and his voice is more reminiscent of the performances of the singer Single Ladies, the look of the costumes selected for their production was, how many of those look the in the rule of the singer To want the evil on their concerts.



VIEW GALLERY



