Oh, why no one said anything?! You see the daring look of Shakira at a concert

Shakira is recognized in all countries of the world because of their talents. Their musical themes, and of course the dancing, her hips, making it a memorable experience.

Despite various obstacles in his career, the Colombianwent invincible, the bad reviews. For example, if it was the choir school, thrown out because of their particular voice.

– In The News

On the other hand, the Ambassador of UNICEFleads in addition to the footballer piqué 10 years of relationship. In addition, the same number is, the difference in age.

Social networks make it possible to examine, until the times away more. In this case, he found a photo the singerseveral years back.

The Internet users were entranced by their discovery. In the picture you could see the dancer with a piece of clothing, much too closely applied.

The locker room the singer always stand out. Both in their shows and in their music videos perfectly shows.

Shakirais accompanied by an example of many artists, the Millennials, in their best moments. How to forget your successes in of that time, such as eyes and “Berlin”.