Posts Of Other Topics Including Coronavirus Learn Why Getting Deleted On Facebook Automatically

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
13
Credit Image: Facebook

Social networking website Facebook has given information about a bug. The company has said that due to a bug, the posts made by users on different topics have been deleted. This bug has come into the company’s anti-spam system. This bug has been reported by Facebook’s Vice President for Integrity Guy Rosen on his official Twitter. It has also said that the posts which were wrongly removed have been restored.

Guy Rosen has stated that the posts that have been restored include not only the topics related to COVID-19 but also the posts of other topics. This bug came with the automated system. Let me tell you that the automated system removes links to the wrong websites. But this bug also removed many other posts from the site.

A Facebook user shared a screenshot with Reuters in which a notification has come to the user stating that his post violates the company’s Community Guidelines. At the same time, the post has also been reported to be deleted from a user’s Instagram profile. If seen, this problem has come to light only when Facebook has given work from home to its employees due to virus prevention.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here