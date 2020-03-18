Quarantine-Jennifer Lopez, he released his new line of shoes

As it should be. Since its quarantine Jennifer Lopez the world premiere of their new line of shoes.

As for the whole world, the plans of JLo changed with the arrival of the coronavirus, because today should be in his home city of New York, throw your new, spectacular collection of shoes with DSW.

In this sexy woman decided to keep going, but from home in Los Angeles their twins laugh (Emme and Max, 12).

“If in a dream, the breathing, not because she is sick”. “It’s because I train!” “My sneakers (DSW) have really made a big push in them”. “Do you know the shoes with the ass is really sick, like Balenciaga? This is the kind I like. I would like to say, always, I want a half an inch extra when I get it. Absolutely.”

We think of JLo as a symbol stiletto heel; platforms dazzling in crooks, the pumps, the naked The Wedding Planner, sandals of 5 inches results in the sea to sing: “Love costs nothing”.

But the star track high school insists that:

“I was a Tomboy who grow them. And also, if she was a dancer in my youth to early 20’s, all Doc Martens, Timberland boots, and the fight was on. And I’m from the Bronx, so I was born a type of Shoe that, where I come from, your shoes say a lot about you. A big problem is, what kind of clothes you wear, such as forms. So the Slippers are a big part of the new line. Whether you believe it or not, the use of a lot”.

In an interview with Elle, Jennifer Lopez he talks about the first time he danced in high heels.

“How likely, when I about 16 years old? I went to my prom junior”, she laughs, “and then, I teñi the heels to combine with the dress. Andsa the way it was when you said from the Bronx, and you to the prom at this time, and I ‘Not I’m going to remove’. So I have the whole dance, the heels, but after you, I believe in the sedan,, I have moved out”.

Jennifer Lopez a similar reaction, and describes their first concerts to professional dance as a “back to be thrown in to learn on the sharks and swim”, because of the wobbly heels involved “But the more you practice, the better you are,” says.

All trapped in the house

Ah Yes, we have time, even the famous and busy Jennifer Lopez . “We are all trapped in the house at this moment,” he confirms.

“I am I! All are in quarantine, and the world is upside down and crazy. So we make lemonade out of lemons must be true, in this moment, isn’t it?

We need to find ways to focus and find the work from home, but also things that keep the mood high. I know of nothing that make me happier than a pair of shoes to buy.

To be honest, I think there are a lot of online shopping at this moment.

And this is not for menospreciarlo. This situation is very serious, and people are working very hard to stop them. But we remain human beings and we keep our sense of humor in difficult times “.

Jennifer Lopez is also autoaisla

Well, even J. Lo autoaisla is. But what exactly does “working from home”, if you are a symbol global? “There is much to do, isn’t it?” She laughs.

“This situation, if we’re lucky, be healthy, and if you are, be grateful, but if you are healthy and at home, it is a real reset button for many of us.

To be honest, for me, From home, reading of scripts, development of new projects is to work to work and learn new dance routines. Because now you can have the time to prepare something.

At some point, hopefully soon, we will recover us never think of it again. Always we recover. Therefore, we must use the time to prepare, again, for the better …

No one wanted to, that it happened, but if it is so, you can take the time and improve the work. work from home “ he says with emphasis.

“This is a very difficult time for all. There are so many people who are sick. We just want to capture him. Even my children to work from home and have for 12 years! Now you have a virtual school!, and we are all together in the house, which pleases me very much. For me there is no greater luxury that real-time with my children “.

Warm love when I do it!

And PD, the children are the reason why the viral TikTok turned.

“You love it, so I encourage me to use them. Warm love when I do it! But for me, I swear, TikTok is an app for a social network is a application of dance. You will find a new movement that you want to learn, and what you do.

While we are talking about here, a story from the Wall Street Journal will be displayed on Twitter. It’s not about COVID-19 or the primaries of the Democrats, but of their own Jennifer Lopez.

The owner says: “How women really look, J., What are the 50 are?” and I don’t know, that’s why I’m asking.

“The Wall Street Journal?” she calls.

“I mean, this is incredible … I’ll tell You what, I wish I would have known about 50 years ago, when I was younger: it is not finished yet. When I was 20 years old, I don’t know what he thought about 50, except it was the end basically. I thought that would be in the best shape of my life.

I would not have thought that you would be able to say that, in any way, my career takes off, although I went for a long time, you know? I have a lot of experience now. It is a great advantage. The story belongs to the women is that you have to pass a kind of of posts, of a certain age.

And what I discovered is that it is the opposite. If you continue to work hard and esforzándote, you can be better than a person physically, mentally, and emotionally. But first: you stay at home and practise walking with high heels.

