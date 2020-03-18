Rihanna talks about her tenth studio album and a collaboration with Lil-Nas-X | music

Yes, you read it correctly. Not we relate to their ninth studio album, has assured that finiquitarlo. Let’s talk about your next big project: a tenth album, which has not yet been reached, has the imagination of the U.S. NAVY.

It has been three years since we hear Antithe last album released on the label Rihanna. But his followers can begin to take out the confetti, because the interpreter Work inspire you with a beautiful surprise (and with music).

As it is known, has in an interview with Vogue, our protagonist is on the verge of the release of new music and at the end with the horrors of his followers. In relation to R9the is still unknown, date of publication, it is claimed, an album ” inspired by “reggae” and “with hints of reggae”. “It’s not what is typical for what you know, like reggae. But you’ll feel that the elements in all the songs,” she says. We, the insured was from Barbados, a tribute to their roots. “Reggae is in my blood. No matter how far or how long I’m away from this culture or my environment, I grew up with. Never goes out,” he adds.

Rihanna is with the finishing touches to their ninth studio album, is a fact. How does this journal, such a Robyn R. Fenty, the song recorded Private Loving in the organization of BMI. So get ready, because the curves come.

And not only we are referring to the release from the coming album but because they ensured that “already in the time of the discovery,” with his tenth studio album. “In this time we have put us into the studio, to two other works of art. One would be inspired by the songs with which I grew up. And the other hand, the development went, what I want with the music,” says the artist.

What has also been found that there is something very interesting between the hands with Lil-Nas-Xalready we have seen successful in the world with the remix of theme Old Town Road. Rihanna was commissioned for a little bit of nervousness and intrigue between his followers according to the published clarification that this cooperation will have nothing to do with the music, perhaps in connection with your fashion line. Or even with any fragrance, because the artist has ensured that the rapper “literally smells like heaven”. There is a new track from their collaboration?

In the same interview, the Super Bowl, the two best teams in american football, the major event of the year for Americans, on the for the winning of the Cup has spoken. A date with take, also, the artist reveals his talent in the break, with sensational performances. This year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, the shares to continue with the tradition, a few plans, Rihanna seem to be, who to be, who rejected the offer. “Who wins? Not my people. It could not be sold,” she says.

First, the publication of a car announces biography, and now new details about his ninth and tenth Studio album. The NAVY life is the best time of your life? How would Magui from Paquita conference: this is quite clear.