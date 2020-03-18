Salma Hayek, star of the MCU, it seems superb and is proud to have never used botox

Even in a career of great longevity on the big screen, Salma Hayek, and continues to be, a name very prominent in the world.

Recently, the actress has joined the cast of what could be one of the biggest roles of her career: you will live in Ajak in the Film, The Eternal in the Marvel universe

The 53-year-old at the height of fashion, Hayek is still wasting all his beauty, and part of the milestone for your career, contact, over the decades.

Recently, in an interview with ET Online, she was asked about the possibility of the use of botox and plastic surgery you will be able to, and he was honest in his answer:

“I was really excited to do this, because I have never done it. I would like to see what is going to happen. But I have a movie, and then he started another, and then it comes to a huge shock. I have no make-up, and I don’t want to deal with the side effects. It is perhaps the best, maybe I would be addicted to this kind of thing.”

The Eternal’s debut on 6. November 2020, and it was directed by Chloe Zhao.

