Scarlett Johansson defends it to the death from Black Widow in Avengers: Ultimatum

Many fans do not complain believe the death of the Black Widow in Avengers: Ultimatum, that the character was the target he honored, he deserved. Interestingly, Scarlett Johansson, who plays the character, which you do not agree with it.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is already in the death of the Black Widow in the Avengers: the period of time that it made sense in the story.
Recommended Content:
To impress the actress, the Upcoming period, the fans at the drop of the voice in the karaoke
“The deal combines the world of it. Was the sacrifice for all of humanity, but also for your friends and the people she loves. It was bittersweet,” said the actress. Even dead, the Black widow is to go to a new film, the land of Marvel comics, the events of the past. The Black widow-debut on 1. May, in the year 2020. Avengers: Ultimate is out now on DVD & Blu-ray discs. SHOCKING truth about daughter-of-Tony-Stark-is revealed in Avengers: Ultimatum
See also:
“The deal combines the world of it. Was the sacrifice for all of humanity, but also for your friends and the people she loves. It was bittersweet,” said the actress.
Even dead, the Black widow is to go to a new film, the land of Marvel comics, the events of the past. The Black widow-debut on 1. May, in the year 2020.
Avengers: Ultimate is out now on DVD & Blu-ray discs.
SHOCKING truth about daughter-of-Tony-Stark-is revealed in Avengers: Ultimatum