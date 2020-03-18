Shakira loses the first battle of style in front of Jennifer Lopez before the Super Bowl

In addition, it is now, which is not presented before the media, they lost the opportunity of expressing what feelings you feel after a few days of the event.

“There is a lot of energy, is very entertaining. There will be moments, I think we cover everything. It is full of moments, the load will be incredible, it is loaded,” he said JLo.

Shakira and JLo

(TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP)



The Colombian said: “If anybody told me would be in Barranquilla, I sing in the Super Bowl is one of the most important events on the global level, perhaps I would not have believed it, but here we are, it is a reality.

“I think it is a clear example, a clear example that everything is possible, to have big dreams and to fight for our goals, our ideals in life, because they can be added on the basis of discipline, on the basis of effort and I am very grateful for this opportunity,” he said.