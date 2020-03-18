¡Shock! Kim Kardashian confessed to their beauty tricks, and… how much you consumed?

Kim Kardashian is one of the celebrities wanted, the enchants in the social networks, because you always have his fans on Instagram with her beauty, charisma and charm.

On this occasion, we inform you that the prominent American he revealed to the magazine Elle, what is your monthly expenditure to “beautiful times”.

– In The News

In spite of that our economy is on the border, the wife of Kanye West and all your family don’t to nothing wrong. What is the reason?

Like confessed to you, we could not know that the entrepreneur is 39 years old pay from the month in routines, beauty and physical care of a total number of 45,000 euros. Oh, OMG!

Yes, a number that fascinated their fans with, but without a care the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”in fact, it leads to life full of excesses.

Well, if you ask you, on the list of things that makes the daughter of Kris Jenner in order to look good, the media quoted includes: “Training from one hour to six o’clock in the morning. Hair and make-up for an hour. Manicure and pedicure-all of ten days. Eyebrows every three weeks…” expressed as a first instance.

Finally, Kim Kardashian he concludes by saying with his routine on time, that they realized: “teeth whitening, spray tanning, hair removal and various treatments, in order to feast on the abdomen and thighs, daily vitamins for skin and hair, as well as for marathons, even if it is something special for me in your hair”.