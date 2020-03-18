Taylor Swift asks his fans to stay in quarantine, as you tender kittens

Taylor Swift connects all artists are asked their fans to stay for as long as possible in the house, only leave if it is really necessary. This time the singer will be turned to their social networks and ask your fans to stay to the inside, just like your little cat Meredith.

LET PLANET RADIO LIVE FROM HERE

In this moment, so difficult to the interpreter, ‘The man’ wants to steal some of the fans laugh, an interesting publication on Twitter. The woman of the decade, a photo of your little kitten, Meredith, hidden in a kind of special bed post used.

“For Meredith, the car cuarentena a form of life. I know, like Meredith,” wrote Swift in the description that the picture is already more than 184 thousand like me, and an impressive number of 33 thousand retuits.

TAYLOR SWIFT ASKS TO BE ISOLATED HIS FOLLOWERS, “WHICH CAN REALLY PREVENT” THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS

His fans did not take the situation so funny, asked Taylor, “please cocinara Meredith in this quarantine”. In addition, it has been suggested that it is not a bad idea to make a live broadcast to sing a little for you. The singer has not denied or claims that a concert would be online, but it will be even more social networks. Maybe a surprise could be us.

What do you mean? you want to hear, sing, live, Taylor from home?

WHO TAYLOR SWIFT IS?

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter. With her second album ‘Fearless’, and touched the honor of being in the music industry: he won Grammy awards and broke several records. Has 7 hard drives, and the latest is ‘Lover’ (2019). The singer was Billboard in several opportunities in the first place in the list of Hot100.

On the planet.pe we have the songs from Taylor Swift, the latest news about his life and career, as well as their biographical data and information about social networks of the singer.