Taylor Swift triumphs with her appearance at the MTV VMAs 2019

With incredible costumes and a colorful scenario that struck his aesthetics and movements, Taylor Swift, Video Music Awards, 2019 MTV opened.

The singer began to interpret “to dance You Need To Calm Down with a dance and an incredible stage with features, the futuristic and accompanied by Drag Queens and dancers, and started all, after you you the feeling of being very much in love with your theme ‘Lover’.









They interpret their latest single, the scenario changed abruptly and was a little more intimate and harmonious, where the singer, a guitar and a microphone made the match perfect, to impress the audience.









At the end of his presentation, Swift ovacionada with shouts and applause, she said goodbye to the audience with a big smile on your face, and so the great annual ceremony of MTV began.

Also Taylor was the winner of one of the most important awards of the evening, the singer took home the award for ‘Best video’ with ‘YNTCD’.









Taylor Swift has recently released her new material-recording with the title “the Lover”, a disc of pure love for his fans.