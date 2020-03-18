The Design ALSO turns the waste into products and services that are free | the everyday | The critic | the Amazon – Amazon

The initiative aims, in partnership with the company Ecoforte to raise the awareness and educate the school community about the importance of proper disposal of waste

With a view to strengthening the role of environmental education to the Transformation of the society and the University of the state of Amazonas (UEA) has to educate a partnership with the company Ecoforte and increase awareness within the academic community about the importance of recycling of household waste. The project is planned at the beginning of the school year, for the joke of the social from the Escola Superior de Tecnologia (EST), in the collection of waste and turning them to coins for the students, teachers, and server administration will ALSO be able to exchange for recycled products, voucher, food or services of the other parties to the action.

In order to implement the project, by the Agency of Innovation (Agin/TLU), the developer of the Ecoforte, Paulo César, bridges, children, and was founded by Anne de Castro, in Lima, used trash back. The system gives a count of the waste can be donated, convert them into points. After reaching a certain amount, you will be able to choose in the app exchange, the currencies for the products, which can be recycled provided by the Ecoforte bag of garbage, for services or for the food in the coffee shops in the UEA.

How to change?

The collection of waste and the weight of the waste is carried out in five areas of the UEA, in the city of Manaus, according to a fixed schedule through the coordination on the day of collection in each school. You can be given a plastic, metal, paper and cardboard. Paul points out that the project is necessary in order to avoid that the sanitary landfill of the city that has a shelf life until the next year, it will be substances overwhelmed by the incorrect disposal of waste.

“We don’t want the awareness in the community, waste is waste. The garbage goes to the landfill, and the waste of money, and it can be benefits. Now, they are generated, on average, up to 72 million tons of waste per month. In this project, we will show you that plastic garbage bags, cardboard, turns your recycle bin, ecological and the glass can. Everything is reused and redesigned,” said the entrepreneur.

Another new feature of the project is the reduction of the cost of the University. To collect the Ecoforte, the waste from the UEA, and in return, it has bags are already transformed into trash. To give in addition to this, to avoid the backlog to the students to use their hands to squeeze, the University, the excessive use of disposable cups.

“This is a project that has truly embraced all parts of society. One of the steps, make a payment of 10 percent of the waste that is collected, to transform them into food baskets that will be donated to local charities. The other point is the sign that the action is in the processing of this waste in education. In the future, all students will be participating in the Assembly will be able, for the redemption of the credits for the courses offered, the said Agin,” he Paulo.

A change in behavior

Already, the head of the Principal/ALSO Karla Meirielle, he pointed out that the design meets the guidelines of the institution. Katia stresses that it is important is the sustainability with the tools to raise awareness, to mobilize, transform, and, especially, to the creation of a new business model for the company.

“When we talk about education, we talk of “change”. An education that does not change the behavior of the people is not an effective training. We have to make. All of this economic model arises from the change in his behavior. In this project, it will develop not only our students, but also for the administration of the University. The idea is that such awareness-raising should be carried out, in the apartment of a student, the neighbor, the community, and the whole city. It is made of the fact in the life of the people,” said the Director.

About the project

The Trashback is a project which tries to the correct disposal of the waste is recyclable, post-consumer, to devote so that the population, their waste and collect as many points. The collected waste will be destined for the trash and returned to the production cycle, as the products are 100% recycled. It can also be used as a tool for reverse logistics, in accordance with the National Plan of the waste or other Solid surface.

Sustainability at a high

Traditionally referred to in the table in the state of amazonas, by the irresistible taste of the acai berry has become a market leader in the creation of mobile, sustainable, partitions, circuit boards and speakers. Built on the basis of the fiber from the fruit and the resin of the castor oil, the panel, the eco was developed by a professor at the Superior School of Technology of the University of the state of Amazonas, Brazil (EST/UEA), Anthony Mesquita.

The author of the project, explains that the fiber extrusion in the acai berries go through a treatment, washing, grinding, drying, and mixing it with the resin from castor oil, is transformed by the panels of the MDP is a very sustainable. It should be noted that, on a daily basis over 20 million tons of waste from fruit produced in front of you. This metric shows the feasibility of the industrialization and commercialization of products in large numbers.