The fabulous 50s singer

Although today meets the 50for many days celebrándolo. Since the last 7. June began her first tour in seven years in Los Angeles, almost all of the nights Jennifer Lopez left on the stage It’s my party (It is Not my party), a show of two hours and begins with her in front of the microphone, and said: “I know if you heard, but it is my birthday. There are rules that are very simple: you have to sing, dance and have fun”. Along the tour, has led to the fact that for all, United States and Canada and from 1. august includes a stage of international Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Russia and Spain (8. august in Fuengirola), actress and singer from puerto rico has to show, always surrounded by lots of balloons, the very good years.









But, in addition, there is a reason very clearly that Jenniferalso known as J. Lohas decided, together with your fans such an important role in your life: everything runs fine, including what to do with the sentimental. In March of this year, the course says, the exbeisbolista Alex Rodriguezwith the past two years. With a personal fortune of more than 300 million eurosand a glory, the in United States of America

Usa the height of Jennifer, Alex promises, the candidate, man is ideal, since you have two daughters, 15 and 11 years, so that the child has the same age as the twins, who she had with Marc Anthonycalled Max and Emme.

In March, Rodriguez promised with Alex

(Charles Sykes / AP)



Although always rumors that question whether the relationship of the couple, the reality is that the artist is, the determined load for the fourth time to the altar: “I was married three times, and in two of these cases, the marriages lasted less than a year, so it really is not, I think, as such. I was married to Marc for 10 years. We were together for seven and then took another three before we divorciáramos. It was very nice. Did not work, but he destroyed the vision I have of the marriage. There are those who know how to choose, and there are many factors to consider. But I still like the idea of aging together, of someone,” said not long ago in an interview.









Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are married, 10 years

(© Vince flowers / AFF-USA.COM / GTRES)



For more seems to be Jennifer Lopez you know how to time for sharing with your children and Rodriguez“Every thing I do, has to live with the moment and enjoy it,” he admits.

In your work life, things could not be better. If you did well on your career as an actress, only to receive a nomination Golden globe award for Selenatoday, power enough, the producer of their own movies. Her last film, the Director, the result of an accident by a factor of four, the investments and have already completed your annual membership contribution with a film, Crooksa combination between Ocean’s 8, and Magic Mike, in which it is embodied, Ramona, one of the strippers, which you can organize a mesh to give you their clients ‘ money on Wall Street. The band was co-produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McCay, and has as companions delivery Constance

WuJulia Stiles and Cardi B is a good excuse to show a great body, you will be pale with envy on the veinteañeras.









So Jennifer Lopez Gucci posing cycle of their twins, Max and Emme, born on 22. February 2008

(.)







“Every thing I do has to live with the moment and enjoy it,” admits the actress and singer

In addition, her company Nuyorican has a further seven projects for cinema and television in development. Jennifer Lopez,, the as the sixth wife paid the best in the music world, kneaded 100-million-dollar entries along three years, he had his own show in Las Vegas, the exploration of new ways to earn money. In March, she launched, together with Rodriguez, his own line of sunglasses and has proposed that soon will be

do you know of a range of products for the skin.

Jennifer Lopez meets at 8. august in Fuengirola

(Charles Sykes / AP)











