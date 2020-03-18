The new Director of the Palm frowns in the interest of the attackers, Michael

In his presentation as the new Director of football in the palm of the hand of the officer-Anderson, Barros, desconversou on Thursday about the interest of the club in the recruitment of striker Michael, the highlight of the world Cup in Brazil, the Federal state of Goiás, and reiterated their appreciation for the player base as one of the most important guidelines for the year 2020.

“(Michael) he Is a player who had an outstanding season, has already played in serie B. we Have a good understanding of the process. We have athletes, on the basis of potential as much as. We need to understand whether or not it is in the employment of Michael, or any other contract. I got it as a (revelation) Veron is a great player, a potential great. It is this balance that the decision-makers. Michael was featured in the championship, but we’re very balanced,” said Blankenship in a press-conference in college Football. “It is not a concept, you would be able to be killed,” he said.

The plan of the new alignment of the club for the year 2020: the promotion of the athletes marked in the basic categories. Barros has revealed that nine are used by the athletes, one of which was given by the ex-managing Director, Alexandre Mattos, came back to the beginning of the end of December. The guys that are promoted, are, Alan, Esteves, Patrick, Paula, Gabriel, a Boy, Gabriel Veron, and the angle is made on the basis of, in addition to, In the Wild, Pedrão, and Arthur, of goods on credit.

The evaluation of the different categories of the base of the palm is in the context of a reduction in the budget of the club for the new signings. The palm tree was approved, on Tuesday evening, at the meeting of the Council of orientation and Surveillance (COF), the budget of the Department of football for the year 2020. The value of the procurement is between$ 40 million and$ 50 million. Until 2019, the club has invested over 140 million dollars. In 2018, the price was again reduced, and he has a million in the home of the$ 45. A year before a new investment, “fat”, with R$ 130 million. The new Director did not want to comment on the budget for the coming year.

“The palm trees in the last couple of years I have been in a team that is competitive on the market. And it will continue to be. The palm trees will be of a team that is very competitive, because of the demand of the fans. The palm trees are going to pick up their athletes, which means that you can enhance your casting and give you competitive still,” said the officer.