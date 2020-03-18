Where is the Kingdom of Kylie Jenner? What a miracle!

Kylie Jenneras well as her sisters, is currently the most popular in the world and it is always the center of attention in the media for obvious reasons.

It is true that the American entrepreneur it is the milmillonaria, at the age of 22 years, younger in the world, even better than Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook.

In fact, in the past year, Forbes magazine declared that the daughter of Kris Jenner is paid the second most famous better, behind Taylor Swift, who admitted with a 170 million us dollars in 2019. But, how will his Kingdom come?

Now, as we all know, the Kardashian clan is known internationally thanks to its own reality tv, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” program, published in the year 2007, and with their 10 years the young designer, and model they gained fame.

It is noteworthy that, you can use this time to overcome in the television and in the decision-making, the complex physical and had in his youth, came the miracle the younger sister of Kim Kardashianwho was his “nightmare” to a “passion”. Oh, OMG!

If you do not agree, your lips are very thin, the mother of Stormi Webster began, and you discover your passion for make-up, what drove them to overcome their trauma, girls should be clear, what I wanted to his life to build a business and sample lots of beauty products and skin care.

Finally, after the start in 2015, the first of three kits of make-up, a resounding success in the sale of goods, 3 months later, Kylie Jenner decided to open her own company: “Kylie Cosmetics” to wreak havoc, in the year 2019, a new line of skin care added, and returned, expand your happiness. “If I see that my fans have my products that you love, and I see his reactions… this is so exciting for me!” castle the celebrity in their networks.