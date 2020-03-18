Without Creativity? The actress then copies the dress of Angelina Jolie at the Oscars

Every year the Oscars are awarded, is dominated by the magnificent costumes of the actors and Actresses that show up to the event.
Last night was no different, but the dress is a big star in Hollywood, that is causing a stir on the internet.
Charlize Theron, who was nominated for the academy award for Best actress for the film, The story, which was used in the ceremony in a black dress with a huge slit up the leg. As soon as it is seen by the public, users of social networks have started to recognize the "" Charlize copy of the modelito worn by Angelina Jolie at the Oscars 2012 (see comparison below). It should be noted that the look of Charlize, the created consists of the dress from christian Dior and a row of diamonds, was estimated at over 21.6 million.
You can check out the full list of winners of the Oscars in the year 2020 in our website, by clicking here
