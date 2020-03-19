In the work-force, Anne Souza, applying all the techniques on the market, and with Paula’s hair sells all types of hair. (Photo: Kísie Ahinoam)

The union’s expert, was born 1 centre of excellence in the mega hair of Mato Grosso do Sul. The note in the subject line Anne Souza Has Mega Hair it is a partnership with the castle itself Paula’s Hairwell-known for the sale of the hair, at the wholesale level and the retail level. Now, two of them occupy the same space in the Avenida Tamandaré, where you have created a real universe nasa, for all of the styles in the female.

To share In the place and also the offer of continuing vocational training methods, which is already famous among the customers. In addition to putting in the time and the trade of the hair, the higher the quality, the Partner is, the materials necessary for the implementation of each technique.

The room is air-conditioned and comfortable, the one who comes in is able to predict, to view the result on the display. The walls are almost covered with hair of all types, sizes, textures, colors, and prices. If the hair is expected, it is not in stock, there is also the possibility to request quotes for WhatsApp (67) 99292-2277, or (67) 99657-8120, and the order is fulfilled within two to three days.

With record-breaking speed of placement, the customer chooses a technique and it comes out nice, not more than 2 hours. Through the day, the Center is a Specialized place for up to five MB in size.

The technique is of the the Anne and the team of record at the time of publication. (Photo: Kísie Ahinoam)

With unbelievable prices, the open hand is the work of + hair start at$ 550. For those of you who have your own megarrista or in the field, you can also sell the hair products in the wholesale and retail level. A blonde and a premium for the Russians, for example, costs$ 850 for each and every 100 grams.

The living room is the address for four months. after the successful partnership of Anne, susan, now is the largest distributor of hair from the state of.

Change in the elongation at break is 18 years old and worked in the profession for megarrista for the last ten years, you live a passion. In business, he worked as a photo model in Curitiba (state of PARANÁ), for four years, but before she had a salon, a career as a photo for the magazine, already a course in hairdressing.

As soon as he is back in the state immersed in the time in the world of hair and, today, tends to Do you repeat a sentence from the philosopher Confucius: “you are what you love, and not the work of a single day”.

Team of expert techniques and hair care. (Photo: Kísie Ahinoam)

Professionally done, she is living in Jaraguari, because the city is her second love, but the traveling every day 80 miles round trip to a customer in. On the inside, and has two children. “Jaraguari it was that I go in holiday, now I live, and where I was going on vacation,” he says.

The manager is an expert in strength training to kick in and all of the techniques available in the market, such as: microlink, make, we, the Italians, have special and in fact, the method, this with the Band, which is divided into three types, brick, nano Pele and the invisible, that is, the head of the chick to recognize, and the practical. In addition to the application of the hair-the megarrista do, hairstyles, African and all kinds of braids, especially box braids, favorite at the moment.

Paula ‘ s hair, as it is well known, in the field of beauty, he was a client of Anne for three years, and the idea of investing in the business with hair, that came while I was there for the maintenance of your hair is in the house.

Hairs in the bathroom are the specialty of Jennifer have. (Photo: Kísie Ahinoam)

“I was saturated from the previous job. I went to Anne and asked her to invest in her hair, and she says that she goes to work, and if I amadurecesse the idea that we are partners in the venture. I started with 800 grams, and to provide I have. I sold it quickly, and I saw that it worked. First, we tried it in a different room to invest until you are ready, in our Region. During this reporting period, the staff began to search for me, and now at the 8 halls, with a stock of more than 50 pounds of hair all over the state, in wholesale and retail trade.”, he says.

For the entrepreneur, it does not mean, mega hair, but on the whole, the part, of the buying and selling of hair-it is up to you. Paula points out that it offers something for all tastes and pockets. The release is split between the Indian-and the most expensive premium-class, whether Brazilian or Russian. “The important thing is to offer something for every taste,” stresses Paula.

Courses – 1. Centre of excellence at the mega hair of the state, the area also offers the professionalism, full use of all the materials used for the megarristas disponilizados are.

The room is located on the Avenida Tamandaré, 564, hall 6. (Photo: Kísie Ahinoam)

The courses cost between £ 1,000 and the possibility of a two-day offers up to three plug-in modules, or methods. Anne opens one of the classes for a month, but it is also part of the agenda, stakeholders from within. “In addition to the hair, providing, of course, provide you with all the materials, and to earn, if possible, as it is money. We offer for entrepreneurs, who want a mega-hair is a business customer who wants to stretch out the hair and improve their self-esteem,” says Anne.

1 centre of excellence in the mega hair of Mato Grosso do Sul it is located on Avenida Tamandaré, 564, room 6, is open from Monday to Saturday, but visits are by appointment. The phone are in the schedule and in the budget: (67) 99292-2277 world (or out of 67) 99657-8120 Paula.

