Beautiful! Geisy Arruda accepts an invitation from her: “Let’s go! You live where?”

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
9


Geisy Arruda Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The Influencer Geisy Arrudait speaks quite openly of sex in the hammock, and received a number of questions and hot from the fans in the Instagram. One of the questions, the relationship between the three of them.

“I have a ‘friend’, died in a crush on you…. Shall we go?”, he said to be a fan, ready to go to Geisy, you hesitate: “Let’s go! Although! You live where?”Shot with the muse, with the acceptance of an invitation from her.

Recommended Content:

Geisy Arruda, respond back down to the beach and the fans to him: “Rabetão”

It is worth noting that they published her book of short stories, love, The ‘Pleasure Revenge’, it is currently being sold in digital form. Recently, a fan wanted to know what was in the brief history of the most simple and the most difficult to write. “The most difficult was the case of Shibari, I had never been bound. It took a month until the end, it has been shown that Youtuber.

Geisy I also wanted to know what people think of your work. “You have already impressed me with every Chapter that I read, action, and a g*to you, as if it was the two of us”a follower replied.

Geisy Arruda
Geisy Arruda

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here