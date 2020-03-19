Charlie XCX, Miley Cyrus, Diplo, and more artists offer concerts and lectures online | music

We are not alone during quarantine, your favorite artists will accompany you with tips, and music ❤

So how many sectors of the world, the music industry has been terribly affected by the pandemic

coronavirus

has led to a variety of cancellations of concerts, festivals and tours. That is why many artists use the power of the Internet to stay in the vicinity of his fans in this difficult time.

Charlie XCX is one of the singers, the social networks not only play, but also to give a lecture on “the current situation and the impact on creativity and mental health”, in which his followers can contribute by asking questions, in the run-up to through your Instagram.

Video: thousands of Italians singing from the balcony to address the quarantine of the coronavirus

The interpreter transmits the live streams for all days of the week. Also on Thursday will be accompanied Diplowho gives tips on how to keep your fitness and exercise in the close. On Friday, a “Girls Night In” with Rita Orta.

Charlie XCX with will also be an art class Clairo 22. to conclude March, with the cycle of activities that serve to keep him company, to your fans, while you are away from the stages.

Diplo has DJ sets from your living room and you can checarlos in your account of Instagram. The musicians have had guest artists such as Rhye. You with announced on Saturday at the range, the 2 in the afternoon, the hours from Mexico city, Major Lazer.

Dalex also, some of the songs for his fans at home. Puerto rico offers a show over the Internet on Thursday at 19:00 in Miami and 17:00 hours from Mexico city.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie to be announced concerts, which are transmitted over YouTube and Facebook by 5:00 p.m. (time in the center of Mexico).

Miley Cyrus they do live shows from Monday to Friday, 12:30 p.m., in the time of Mexico and will talk with special guests to, how you a positive effect, while the global pandemic.

Pink a video of yourself at the piano, to his fans feel love from the distance.

Chris Martin of

Coldplay

has a show of her

Instagram

. With the hashtag #togethera Thome (together, from home), the interpreter of his fans asked what songs wanted to hear and help remotely, to encourage you, in imprisonment. You will find the transfer to the official Instagram of the tape.