Danna Paola, Reik, Shakira, and all the finalists of the Spotify Awards

On 5. March for the first time, the delivery of Spotify Awards, where Danna Paola and Franco Escamilla be a driver in the event, which will take place nacional, in the auditorio in Mexico city.

This award ceremony has a list of “candidates” a few more “likes”, but based on statistics, and the winners are those artists who, through their reproductions on spotify, have the merits required in order to make a profit.

According to Spotify, there are more than 50 categories, to reward those who are in this ceremony, however, 12 the main categories under which “Artist tracks”, “artists added to “playlist” between the others. These are just a few of the finalists.

Artist of the year Spotify

Bad Bunny

Banda Sinaloense Ms

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna

Podcast of the year

Dr. Death

The Podcast of Alex Fernandez

Legends Legendary

Fausto

Give The Gift Of Doubt

Artists from Mexico, is part of the world

Alejandro Fernández

Banda Sinaloense MS Sergio Lizárraga

Luis Miguel

Mana

Reik.

Female artist with the largest increase in fans

Danna Paola

Maria jose

Ms Nina

Natalia Jimenez

Tones And I

Male artists with the biggest growth in fans

Gayana

Moon M micro-tdh

Sech

Taini

These are just some of the categories, we see the next 5. March in the Spotify Awardsa few days remain to the playback of your songs, and make them win their favorites.

Photo: Spotify

