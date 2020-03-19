Danna Paola, Reik, Shakira, and all the finalists of the Spotify Awards

On 5. March for the first time, the delivery of Spotify Awards, where Danna Paola and Franco Escamilla be a driver in the event, which will take place nacional, in the auditorio in Mexico city.
This award ceremony has a list of “candidates” a few more “likes”, but based on statistics, and the winners are those artists who, through their reproductions on spotify, have the merits required in order to make a profit.
According to Spotify, there are more than 50 categories, to reward those who are in this ceremony, however, 12 the main categories under which “Artist tracks”, “artists added to “playlist” between the others. These are just a few of the finalists.
Artist of the year Spotify
- Bad Bunny
- Banda Sinaloense Ms
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
Podcast of the year
- Dr. Death
- The Podcast of Alex Fernandez
- Legends Legendary
- Fausto
- Give The Gift Of Doubt
Artists from Mexico, is part of the world
- Alejandro Fernández
- Banda Sinaloense MS Sergio Lizárraga
- Luis Miguel
- Mana
- Reik.
Female artist with the largest increase in fans
- Danna Paola
- Maria jose
- Ms Nina
- Natalia Jimenez
- Tones And I
Male artists with the biggest growth in fans
- Gayana
- Moon M micro-tdh
- Sech
- Taini
You may be interested in: Spotify launches new KARAOKE feature
These are just some of the categories, we see the next 5. March in the Spotify Awardsa few days remain to the playback of your songs, and make them win their favorites.
Photo: Spotify
Follow us on Instagram and get the news trend of the week