Dua Lipa imitates Beyonce in a scandalous photo, on the bike, Who looks better?/Photo: Music World

Dua Lipa it is one of the singers, the pop is most popular. But the interpreter, “New Rules” is not only is famous for her vocal talent, but also due to the beauty of radiant. Now the British decided to imitate the American star, the singer Beyoncéwith a scandalous photo on a bike. The fans are crazy about it!

Sensuality, beauty, and talent, are three important factors that the the singer the 24-year-old Dua Lipa. With the promotion of their single, “Physical” and their second album, “Future Nostalgia”, Dua your best retro looks has shared. On this occasion, the interpreters she rode a bike static list for the exercise with a tight Jersey yellow, which was very good to see his solid back and her long, attractive legs.

This scandalous photo became famous thanks to her million followers on instagram, but more they could not avoid, compare the picture Dua, with a photo of the singer Beyonce was a few months ago. You, the interpreter, teaches 38 years, how sexy she can be.

With a jacket and a pair of sexy boots in red-wine, us-American singer Beyoncé her legs and huge ass sat on a bike in vintage style with this urban look is promoting its new line of sports apparel. The two stars of pop music, showed that they are great rivals when it comes to beauty.

Dua Lipa and Future nostalgia

The British Dua Lipa conquered, all of the international markets thanks to their album “Future Nostalgia”, which will premiere on may 3. april. To officers by the time the hard drive advertising with 3 simple, where videos: “Don’ t start now”, “Future Nostalgia”, and “Physical”.

The new music Dua Lipa sounds contains very characteristic for the ’80s and’ 90s, and it is said that perhaps all have your album, you this colors and retro look of him so to love people. However, we have to wait until its world premiere on all platforms of music, to know what brings us the all-new Dua Lipa, and if you might be a good successor of famous artists such as Beyoncé.