Everything about the parade of lingerie-Savage x Fenty Rihanna

The parade of lingerie Savage x-Code of Rihanna already available is Amazon Prime Video. If a week ago, the rumors about the performance they chose the singer’s debut on the catwalk were huge and only the invited guests knew the details of the spectacular shownow we see all the collection open.

Yesterday platform Amazon he was responsible for the sensation, all the details thanks to the production is issued, for which it is already we can see with our own eyes the clothes, after one week of its filing in the Fashion week New York.

JP YimGetty Images

Colorful underwear yellow like the one she wore Bella Hadidfun prints, such as the Normani wore in her appearance on the catwalk, films colors fluorine, suits top, thermo pants and with a wide variety of models, sizes and clothing were prepared for the surprises that the singer and now also a designer had for us.

Kevin MazurGetty Images

“A show for celebrations of all body” it was one of the tracks that we previously on the issue from yesterday. And what we found: Savage x-Code it was a party, where the landscape rolled on a spacious water pipe, was the variety with models disabled, transgender, and of all breeds and sizes. “Every woman deserves to feel sexy. We are sexywe are extremely multi-faceted, and I want the women accept it the maximum, ” said Rihanna pictures of the production to speak after the parade.

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Cara Delevingne very sensual with a whip in the hand, of the own Rihanna dancing, as if this concert is your involved and the benefits Big Sean, Dj Khaled, Migos, earth Whack, A$AP Ferg or Halsey harmonize the party.

If you need to know more details, can be found in Amazon Prime Video because from here, be warned: your 40 minutes you are a joy. If you do not yet have a pokerstars account, or you think, make 30-day trial version you will find on the platform, we recommend you, while you are both in the enjoyment of the collection on the web Amazon already available on the market.