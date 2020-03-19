Forbes list: Taylor Swift, the famous best-paid in the world, according to ‘Forbes’ | people and celebrities

With about 164 million euros in the past year, Taylor Swift released the famous one with the largest sales in the world, according to the list, the magazine Forbes. This publication ensures that Swift, 29 years old, has increased its sales by 131% compared to the previous year, when he was around 70 million.

This is the second time that the singer leads the list of 100 celebrities richest in the world, each year the business magazine, because in 2016, also took first place, while collecting a profit of 153 million thanks to her world tour 1989 World Tour. The artist, of the to buy in the last few weeks in the cross-fire for his polemic with the manager Scooter Braun, who is accusing you of your rights music, managed another record with the tour for their last album, Reputationso it was from may to november of last year and was in the tour more money has played in the United States, among other things, on TMZ.

The singer shares the podium with two members of the Kardashian clan: one of the sisters Kylie Jenner and husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. The model and businesswoman, 21 years old, is located in the second position with 150 million euros has accumulated through his successful range of cosmetics. In fact, this is the reason for this was that in the last March Forbes also Kylie called Jenner, as the young woman, the richest in the world.

The rapper and famous enemy of Swift, Kanye West, is in third place with 133 million. A large part of this revenue is derived from its collection of Slippers Yeezy, in partnership with Adidas, the line of clothing under the same brand.

The football player Lionell Messi and the singer Ed Sheeran occupy the fourth and fifth place, with 112 and 97 million. Cristiano Ronaldo remains outside of the top five due to very low differences, with Sheeran. The Portuguese star has accumulated 96 million euros in the last year, that was when he moved to Juventus after almost a decade of playing at Real Madrid. The athletes, the top scorer in the Champions League, overcomes Neymar. The Brazilian, 27 years old, occupies the seventh position with around 93 million euros, deposited in 2018.

The group The Eagles, artist of the song Hotel Californiawith 88, and the interviewer of the television Phil McGraw, with 84 million occupy eighth and ninth place, respectively; and the boxer Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez, of the 83 million euros, be paid to the top ten of the celebrities better.

The canadian singer Céline Dion is on the last position of the list, with 33 million euros, has not managed this year, do not enter a German, in contrast to other years, that the tennis player Rafa Nadal or pilot Fernando Alonso Yes, part of this prestigious list is created, the business magazine.