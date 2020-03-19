From another world! The daughter of Daddy Yankee is like, as a model for the fashion line by Rihanna Oh, Beautiful!

The daughter of Daddy Yankee now all became known, an influencer in social networks, where it, through their work in the field of female beauty.

Jesaaelys Ayala gone, getting more and more popularity, to prove your talent as a professional make-up artist, far removed from the career of her father.

– In The News

The makeup artist is sought in the lead, with their own resources, without the take advantage of the popularity of the performers of gasoline, the show that much effort and dedication everything is possible.

Currently the 19-year-old cause a sensation in the social networks with their shocking make-up products, which you are now a reference in the industry the competition ends capable of.

In addition to the performance, the magic of their creations, the heiress of The Big Boss his followers fell in love with their undeniable beauty, the boast of the rule, without fear of what they will say.

We remember that Ayala he suffered a change in their physical appearance, then you draw a dream of an intense slimming, with the help of, the managed to your figure.

But the mass hysteria generated among his fans, is that Jesaaelys now it is official model for the line of clothing designed by Rihanna Savage X-Code, for you to the promotional photos are from a different world.