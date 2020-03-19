Geisy Arruda, instead of my butt is mighty to play: “Wait come on the boys”

Geisy Arruda it follows from the holidays in Lisbon, Portugal, and it is hotter than ever. The muse apimentou the imagination of many people in the evening of today, Monday (23. September), if you wear a negligee transparent.
“Waiting for the boys to come, looking out the window, angry about the delay…”She closed it with an emoji of a peach, which means on the web, the piston goes on and on.
Recommended Content:
Tiago Abravanel explains, her husband
Soon, Rue is modeled with the lingerie, String, handcuffs, and held up the chain with the mouth. On, it also seems that the four good and sexy in bed. “This Christmas, surprise your boy or girlfriend is in my book of Erotic stories” and The pleasure of revenge, “and” spice up “the relationship… But only if you are experiencing one of the experiences in the book”he said, as quoted from his new book. In time, in the book ” The pleasure of revenge, Geisy to put together a 10-erotic stories of him created. According to the star, the stories were to be regarded according to their pornographic movies, and very excited.
Soon, Rue is modeled with the lingerie, String, handcuffs, and held up the chain with the mouth. On, it also seems that the four good and sexy in bed. “This Christmas, surprise your boy or girlfriend is in my book of Erotic stories” and The pleasure of revenge, “and” spice up “the relationship… But only if you are experiencing one of the experiences in the book”he said, as quoted from his new book.
In time, in the book ” The pleasure of revenge, Geisy to put together a 10-erotic stories of him created. According to the star, the stories were to be regarded according to their pornographic movies, and very excited.